PowerUp 4.0 is an app-controlled paper plane kit - and looks like great fun!

Patterns without paper: Tailor better with an app and a projector. The sweater is too short, but the sleeves too long? How about tailoring yourself? Even beginners can sew their first garments with a little skill – and rely on all kinds of technical aids such as augmented reality apps and projectors. Cutting pattern paper that tears quickly is a thing of the past. You can always upgrade later, for example to a computer-controlled sewing machine. Such devices support you with various preset sewing programs that can be adapted to your own preferences depending on the model. Sometimes you can also combine decorative sewing stitches, with which, for example, the hem of a sweater can be stitched, so that truly unique pieces are created.