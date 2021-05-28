PowerUp 4.0 is an app-controlled paper plane kit - and looks like great fun!
(Pocket-lint) - Everyone loves a paper plane. Especially one that has autopilot and connects via an app on your smartphone. Which is exactly what the PowerUp 4.0 is all about. The PowerUp 4.0 kit looks simple enough: create your own paper plane - out of pretty much anything, not just paper, the demo video below shows the team flying a lettuce leaf - attach the kit's on-board flight computer, sensors and twin motors, and it's ready to fly.www.pocket-lint.com