Two more long-time food vendors have decided to drop out of the 2021 New York State Fair, but others remain committed as the Fair aims for a successful 18-day run this summer. Baker’s Chicken Coop, which has served at the Fair for 72 years, and Haddock’s Paddock, which has been there for 27 years, join the Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que stands in announcing they will not be at this year’s Fair.