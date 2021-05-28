Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 7th Win For “Hot Sauce” On “Music Bank”; Performances By aespa, Oh My Girl, And More

It’s like we traveled back to K-pop’s early 2010s!. SBS’ MMTG presented a heartwarming special concert with some of K-pop’s “hidden gems.”. June 11 became a nostalgic and emotional night as beloved groups 2PM, After School, Nine Muses, and Oh My Girl unite to perform their songs that fans deemed deserving to have another comeback. Specifically, the show was dedicated to giving K-pop fans the lovely chance to reminisce the songs for which they might have missed watching.