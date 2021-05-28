Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 7th Win For “Hot Sauce” On “Music Bank”; Performances By aespa, Oh My Girl, And More

Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists. On this week's episode, Red Velvet's Joy debuted with "Hello", IMFACT's Taeho made his solo debut with "Ggoma", MONSTA X returned with "Gambler", TXT came back with "0X1=LOVESONG", MAMAMOO made a comeback with "Where Are We Now", LAM returned with "Couple", Ghost9 made their comeback with "Up All Night", Woo!ah! returned with "Purple", TRI.BE came back with "Rub-a-Dum", and Tae Jin Ah returned with "Come Empty Return Empty".