When it comes to Disney’s live-action remakes, they’ve definitely been considered divisive among Disney fans. On one hand, it’s been argued that the films being made into live-action remakes are as good in their original state and should be left alone, which is especially made worse when one of them turns out to not be good. Either way, I’ve never been opposed to the live-action remake treatment of Disney films as long as they turn out well, and when it comes to “Cruella,” one will likely ask, “how does it stand on its own with its quality?” There’s only one way to find out. Let’s look over the film together and sees if it’s a fabulous piece or if it’s a mess that should be disposed of as soon as possible.