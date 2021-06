At the Tampa Bay Times, we believe it’s important for our journalists to engage with you. We can forge deeper bonds than, say, a big national news outlet. We’re your neighbors, after all. We shop at the same places and cheer for the same sports teams. We celebrate many of the same events, and share similar concerns. It fulfills us when we produce stories that resonate with our readers. And one of the real benefits that comes with working in a local newsroom is seeing up close how stories can impact our community and lead to positive change.