Financial Reports

The week in bankruptcies: Boerne builder and New Braunfels realty company

Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 20 days ago
San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 21 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -42 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
