St. Louis-based private equity group Larson Capital Management has closed on the purchase of a 10-story North Dallas office tower. The deal, according to company officials, is the largest in Larson’s history. However, a purchase price was not disclosed. The previous owner was an affiliate of Newport Beach, California-based Buchanan Street Partners, which bought the building in 2015, according to the Dallas County website. The property was appraised by the county at $32 million this year.