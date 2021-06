Things are trending in a positive direction for Brevard County's public bus service after the pandemic dampened ridership for mass transportation across the U.S. Currently, Space Coast Area Transit is at roughly 78% of its pre-pandemic ridership, Interim Transit Director Terry Jordan told Orlando Business Journal. The return to nearly normal shows how critical the bus service is for Brevard County workers and residents who rely on it to get to work, school, doctor's visits and more. In fact, even though the pandemic has changed commutes for many car drivers, people who rely on the bus are still in need of the transportation network.