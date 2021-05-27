Cancel
Delta County, CO

Delta County School Board Members Vote Unanimously to Approve a Resolution

By Press Release
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the May 20, 2021 Delta County School District’s regular meeting, the members voted unanimously to approve the following resolution which states in part:. The subject of “comprehensive human sexuality education” or “CHSE,” and perceived changes to health education taught in public schools, has generated much attention in recent months. The Delta County School District has historically offered health education that aligns with the Colorado Academic Standards. After the School Board reviewed the Colorado Academic Standards for health education, in consultation with legal counsel, there was a desire to calm fears and settle misconceptions about the District’s health curriculum. The School Board resolves the following:

