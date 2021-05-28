Largest Milwaukee-area academic nonprofits

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) has been serving clients since 1935. Originally founded in Milwaukee Wisconsin, the firm currently services clients from the Milwaukee design headquarters and offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Sarasota, Florida. 2019 and 2020 marked an important transition for PRA, industry partners, and clients as senior management evolved: David Raysich, Michael Scherbel, Mark Herr, and Marty Choren stepped away from day-to-day operations to seek new opportunities in retirement. Today, the firm is starting a new era of client-centric, evidence-based services and is led by ten partners: , Scott Kramer, Managing Partner Gregg Golden, Senior Living, Residential, and Hospitality Michael Sobczak, Design Steven Kieckhafer, K12 Education and Madison, WIsconsin Office Larry Schneider, Senior Living Michael Brush, Corporate Kevin Broich, Healthcare Nicholas Kent, K12 Education Jason Puestow, Religious, Civic, Construction Administration John Holz, Sarasota, Florida Office This partnership has dedicated the firm to creating a positive impact for: • Our clients • Our colleagues • Our communities • Our profession • Our planet Plunkett Raysich is a "generalist" firm: Our architects, interior designers, and graphic artists are flexible and able to work in any "design style." PRA uses a range of immersive pre-design tools to identify client culture, operational, and image issues to develop designs that resolve business issues and help encapsulate the unique brand and culture of each client. Plunkett Raysich's internal organization is configured around different design studios. Each PRA studio is composed of professionals with a deep knowledge of the design and operational issues of specific client or building types. The size of each studio is intentionally kept to a minimum to ease communication and increase the spread of knowledge. These studios are flexible, and even though individuals are long-term members of a specific studio, employees may move in and out of each PRA studio as workflow and special projects require. Plunkett Raysich Design Studios are: • Civic Studio • Construction Administration • Corporate / Commercial Studio • K12 Education Studio • Healthcare Studio • Higher Education Studio • Hospitality Studio • Interior Design Studio • Religious Studio • Residential Studio (multifamily and select single family) • Senior Living Studio PRA assigns staff to a primary studio, but we also recognize that professional growth and innovation is the product of exposure to many ideas and experiences. We encourage staff to contribute to more complex projects that may cross studios, or as time allows, to assist other studios with additional projects to gain diversity in design concerns and problem-solving and cross-pollinate ideas. Individual staff, "Plunketeers," are the source of all successes. Each employee is an extension of the entire PRA family and can bring the full resources of the company to bear on any project. “Plunketeers” work closely with clients to bring new ideas to life and act as client ambassadors within the affected community. The talented professionals of Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP are always interested in meeting other design professionals that believe the work environment should include: • Creativity • Honesty • Trust • Integrity • Dedication • Collaboration • Effectiveness • Passion • Diversity Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP exists only to serve our clients. We encourage interested parties to start a conversation with us today. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/plunkett-raysich-architects/ )