Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Aiden Fucci, 14, to Be Tried as an Adult for 13-Year-Old Tristyn Bailey's Death

By Gaone Pule
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxOi6_0aEPjmU900

A teenage boy, Aiden Fucci, who stabbed a fellow student, has been charged with murder following the death of Tristyn Bailey. Fucci will be tried as an adult.

Action News Jax learned new information on the case of Aiden Fucci, who stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death. According to State Attorney R.J Larizza, the accused had previously told his friends that he would kill someone, but they never spoke up:

“It’s disturbing and concerning that those statements were not taken seriously by the folks that heard him."

During a news conference on Thursday, Larizza disclosed that Fucci’s encounter with Bailey started as kids hanging out but said it did not end that way.

He revealed the decision to charge Fucci as an adult was because the medical examiner's report found that Bailey was stabbed 114 times.

“There were defensive wounds on this young lady, and she was fighting for her life," said Larizza. He added 49 of Bailey’s wounds were found on her hands, arms, and head.

Fucci killed Bailey in her St. Johns County neighborhood. The deceased's body was discovered on Sunday May 9 in the evening near a retention pond in the Durbin Crossing subdivision.

The location was less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home. Bailey was found by a neighbor out for a walk around 6 pm. Fucci was then arrested on May 10.

The 14-year-old will be charged as an adult with premeditated murder in the first degree.

Bailey died of force of trauma and stabbing, and a medical examiner ruled her cause of death as a homicide, the sheriff's office said at the time of the tragic incident.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick described the cheerleader's death as cold-blooded murder. He called the attack horrible and said the word accident “is nowhere involved in this case.”

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
251K+
Followers
27K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Action News Jax#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Texas Mom Is 'Elated' after Ex-BF Is Charged with Murder for Killing Her Young Daughter 11 Years Ago

Billie Dunn was happy to learn justice is finally served after her former boyfriend was charged with murder for killing her child and said she had been praying about it. Texas mom Billie Dunn is elated after her ex-boyfriend is charged with murder for killing her young daughter 11 years ago. She revealed she was not alerted by the police on the arrest and read up about it on online.
Jacksonville, FLnews4sanantonio.com

Teen pleads not guilty in 13-year-old classmate's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show a 14-year-old Florida boy facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old classmate has pleaded not guilty. Aiden Fucci is being tried as an adult. Authorities say he's being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville, but is...
Saint Augustine, FLWZZM 13

Crystal Smith, mother of Aiden Fucci, arrested, accused of tampering with evidence

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The mother of a teen accused of killing a 13-year-old St. Johns County girl turned herself in to authorities Saturday. St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Crystal Smith, Aiden Fucci's mother, tampered with evidence, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Smith was booked into jail shortly after 12 p.m. and released at 1:40 p.m. on a $25,000 bond. Fucci, 14, is accused of killing Tristyn Bailey.
Saint Louis, MOAZFamily

Police: 13-year-old shoots both parents while trying to stop dad from choking mom

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 13-year-old Missouri boy shot both of his parents while trying to stop his father from choking his mother. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home in the city's Academy neighborhood around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in lower body and a woman shot in the torso.
Saint Johns, FLNews4Jax.com

Forensic psychologist weighs in on arrest of Aiden Fucci’s mother

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – The mother of Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, is facing a charge of tampering with evidence. Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was arrested Saturday morning and released later that day on a $25,000 bond. According to her arrest warrant, Smith tried to wash blood off Fucci’s jeans hours after Bailey’s death.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Judge To Decide If 17-Year-Old Boy Will Be Tried As Adult

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has to decide whether to try a 17-year-old boy as an adult in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl. The shooting happened at the JW Marriott Indianapolis. Indy Metro Police were called around 1 a.m. Nov. 21 to the hotel downtown, and found Karla Vasquez dead in a hotel room.
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Watch live: Service for 6-year-old Aiden Leos

A memorial service for Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in Orange on May 21 in what authorities say was a road rage incident, is underway on Saturday, June 5. The family has received an outpouring of support from the community, and the service...