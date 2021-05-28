Aiden Fucci, 14, to Be Tried as an Adult for 13-Year-Old Tristyn Bailey's Death

A teenage boy, Aiden Fucci, who stabbed a fellow student, has been charged with murder following the death of Tristyn Bailey. Fucci will be tried as an adult.

Action News Jax learned new information on the case of Aiden Fucci, who stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death. According to State Attorney R.J Larizza, the accused had previously told his friends that he would kill someone, but they never spoke up:

“It’s disturbing and concerning that those statements were not taken seriously by the folks that heard him."

During a news conference on Thursday, Larizza disclosed that Fucci’s encounter with Bailey started as kids hanging out but said it did not end that way.

He revealed the decision to charge Fucci as an adult was because the medical examiner's report found that Bailey was stabbed 114 times.

“There were defensive wounds on this young lady, and she was fighting for her life," said Larizza. He added 49 of Bailey’s wounds were found on her hands, arms, and head.

Fucci killed Bailey in her St. Johns County neighborhood. The deceased's body was discovered on Sunday May 9 in the evening near a retention pond in the Durbin Crossing subdivision.

The location was less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home. Bailey was found by a neighbor out for a walk around 6 pm. Fucci was then arrested on May 10.

The 14-year-old will be charged as an adult with premeditated murder in the first degree.

Bailey died of force of trauma and stabbing, and a medical examiner ruled her cause of death as a homicide, the sheriff's office said at the time of the tragic incident.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick described the cheerleader's death as cold-blooded murder. He called the attack horrible and said the word accident “is nowhere involved in this case.”