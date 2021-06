The rehashing of Britney Spears' stardom over the last few decades got a fresh complication this week thanks to her X Factor co-star Louis Walsh. Walsh filled in as a judge on the U.S. version of The X Factor briefly in 2012, working alongside Spears closely. In an interview with The Irish Independent, Walsh now says that he believes Spears was inebriated while filming, and says she "wasn't there mentally."