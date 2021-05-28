Cancel
Manhattan Beach, CA

Protest Set to Stop Predatory Grab of Black Homes at Residence of Real Estate CEO Greg Geiser

By Fisher Jack
EURweb
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Los Angeles civil rights leaders will hold a press conference and protest at the home of Greg Geiser, the multi-millionaire CEO of Wedgewood Inc., in Manhattan Beach. The company seeks to foreclose on the Inglewood home of Marie Riggins, an elderly 82 year old widow an African-American homeowner. The foreclosure grab is part of a continuing pattern by white corporate real estate companies to oust distressed Black homeowners from their homes in Inglewood and South l.A.

eurweb.com
