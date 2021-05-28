Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bachelor Alums Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share Hospital Bag Essentials

By Marenah Dobin
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. "Will you accept this burp cloth?" is not nearly as catchy as "Will you accept...

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

89K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Carly Waddell Hospitalized

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Carly Waddell is “in rough shape,” according to estranged husband Evan Bass. Along with posting a photo of Carly resting in the hospital, Evan wrote on his Instagram Story, “Carly’s first ambulance ride — she’s gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories.”
Celebritiesjioforme.com

Arie Luyendyck announces wife Lauren giving birth to twins

After months of expectation, Arie Luyendyck announced on Saturday with excitement that his wife, Lauren, had finally given birth to a boy and a girl. Luyendyke’s baby watch is finally here Bachelor’s degree Arie Luyendyck has announced that he and his wife Lauren have officially welcomed the two twins.when Ally and Lauren discover that they have twinsThe couple were delighted with the addition of the family and have been eagerly awaiting the birth of their second and third children ever since. Now that the twins are born, it is reported that the whole family is resting comfortably.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Pregnant Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Showcases Baby Bump in 'Last Days' Before Birth of Twins

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is counting down the days!. On Sunday, The Bachelor alum, 29, shared a mirror selfie snuggled up to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the pair prepare for the arrival of their twins. In the sweet photo, Lauren rests her hand on her baby bump while wearing a green dress and snapping the photo with her other hand. Arie, 39, smiles as he cradles her stomach.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Lizzo Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. You're far from the only one who scrolls...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Bachelor Nation Alums React to Chris Harrison's Franchise Exit

Bachelor Nation is reacting to the news that longtime host Chris Harrison will not be returning to the franchise. Alums of the franchise took to social media on Tuesday to share their thoughts on the topic, after ET confirmed Harrison's exit following his racism controversy. The former host took to...
TV Showsrealitysteve.com

The “Bachelorette” Katie – Episode 2 Recap, More BIP Contestants, & All That Greg Stuff

I think one thing we all need to keep in mind as Katie’s season goes along is, we’re in a different time now when it comes to social media. Not only does Katie know how to play the game, but production does as well. They know what people are looking at when they create their promos for the season. They know that things like Spotify, Snapchat, Venmo, IG stories, etc are all things that the die hard fanbase lose sleep over to dissect. These are things that even 2-3 years ago production would never have to worry about once filming is over. But since we’ve seen seasons and storylines ruined because of it, they’re getting a better grasp on things and informing their contestants what they can and can’t do. Hell, even when it comes to BIP contestants, just because there is social media activity doesn’t necessarily mean that person isn’t in Mexico, or is already home, etc. They are openly telling contestants nowadays things to do on social media to throw people off. Which is why I will say til I’m blue in the face that social media activity is never and will never be a 100% confirmation of anything when it comes to this show. A few years ago, plenty of contestants would slip up. Now? Not saying they won’t here or there, but, most of them know what they’re doing now. So just keep that in mind when you post about things you believe to absolutes when, unfortunately, they’re not.
Family Relationshipsnewsfinale.com

Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Has to ‘Stay Behind’ as Son Leaves Hospital

Bittersweet. Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. brought their newborn son home on Tuesday, June 15, but couldn’t bring his twin sister along just yet. “Little sis has to stay behind for now,” the Virginia native, 29, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself rubbing the infant’s hand. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. Pls say prayers for our girl.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Daughter Bella Looks So Big: Photos!

It’s official, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass‘ daughter, Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, is one of the cutest babies in Bachelor Nation, and the photos are proof. Carly and Evan met during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the finale. They wed the following year in June 2017, and their Mexico destination wedding was broadcast on the reality dating show. They welcomed their beautiful baby girl on February 15, 2018.