It seems like a matter of when rather than if as we continue to talk about Julio Jones being traded away from the Atlanta Falcons. The star receiver has made it abundantly clear that he would like to play elsewhere once the 2021 season gets underway and the Falcons have reportedly been fielding calls to try and execute a deal. While Jones doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, one would think that he has some say in where he ultimately ends up. After all, if he didn't like the destination that the Falcons wanted to move him to, he could always threaten to not play for that organization, which, in theory, would spoil any trade interest.