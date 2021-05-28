Whitlock: The symbolism of military funeral honors
As Memorial Day approaches, it is a great time to pause and consider the true meaning of this holiday. Memorial Day represents one day of national awareness and reverence, honoring those Americans who died while defending our nation and its values. While we should honor these heroes every day for the profound contributions they made to secure our nation’s freedom, we should especially commemorate them and their families on Memorial Day.www.thepublicopinion.com