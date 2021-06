New analysis by Public Health England has found the number of Delta variant cases of coronavirus across the UK has trebled in a week.According to the latest update PHE said there were now 42,323 cases of the variant, which first originated in India, up from 12,431 in the week to June 3.The variant is now dominant across the UK and thought to be 60 per cent more transmissible between household members than the Alpha variant, that started in Kent.Follow live: Ministers ‘consider 4 week lockdown exit delay’It accounts for more than 90 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the...