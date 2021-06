Lucas Vazquez is delighted with his new deal at Real Madrid. The midfielder has penned terms to 2024. He said, “This makes me immensely proud, it's really special. My dream continues on here, which is my home, and something that I feel is very much part of me. You always dream of big things, but it's difficult to then go on and achieve them. I'm really happy to have renewed my contract and to enjoying being a Real Madrid player until 2024.