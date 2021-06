JoJo Siwa is starring in a brand new film called Bounce, based on a young adult novel with the same name, about a girl who trades her family for another one. Though she's stoked to star in the film, there's one problem, according to Siwa. There's a kissing scene in the movie between her character and her male costar that she simply did not want to partake in. So, she petitioned to have the kissing scene removed from the film entirely—and her wish was granted.