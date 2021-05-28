Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly two months after his tragic death at the age of 50, DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, has arrived. What may be X's last ride contains 13 songs. The star-studded tracklist features names like Jay-Z, Nas—who has two features on the project—Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The Pop Smoke collaboration that was expected to be on the album did not make the final cut.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Usher
Person
Bono
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Nas
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Posthumous#Exodus#Dmx#Conway The Machine#Lox#Pop Smoke#The Barclays Center#Cross#Conway 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Swizz Beatz Teases Possible DMX Gospel Album: 'That Was His Dream'

According to the late rapper's longtime collaborator and Ruff Ryder's crewmate Swizz Beatz, there is “a lot of material” for an X gospel project. “That’s where he wanted to end up," Swizz explained during a recent listening party for DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus. "He wanted to end up in the spiritual zone with his music."
MusicPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Release The Voice of the Heroes Album – Listen

The album the streets have been waiting for has finally arrived. On Friday (June 4), after months and months of teasing, Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped their highly anticipated joint effort, The Voice of the Heroes. Durk deems himself "the voice" of the streets and Baby is "the hero." This is origin of the title of the album, which features 18 songs and appearances from Young Thug, Meek Mill, Travis Scott and Rod Wave.
MusicComplex

Steven Victor Teases Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album

New Pop Smoke material is on the way. The late rapper’s manager, Steven Victor, took to Twitter on Friday to confirm a second posthumous album was still in the works. The music executive didn’t provide any new information, but included the project in list of upcoming releases, alongside the Nigo album and the long-awaited follow-up to Pusha-T’s Daytona.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

DMX's "Exodus" Lands On Billboard 200 Chart After First-Week Sales

DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus, has landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, after its first week of release. The late rap legend's eighth studio album sold an estimated 32,000 total album-equivalent units. The project was spearheaded by X's close collaborator, Swizz Beatz, and features a number of...
MusicThe FADER

Watch Polo G freestyle over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem”

This Friday, Polo G will share his highly anticipated new project Hall Of Fame. It'll be a closely watched release in the world of hip-hop after his single "RAPSTAR" hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the biggest achievement yet in a string of crossover successes for the Chicago rapper. His talent for hitting the pop charts on his own terms is part of what makes Polo so compelling to watch, and it's a quality he shared with the late DMX. That makes the choice to freestyle over X's "Ruff Ryders Anthem" for the L.A. Leakers an inspired one — Polo sounds totally at home over Swizz Beatz's iconic instrumental even as he spits in his own fierce pocket. Watch above.
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

Polo G Drops New Hall of Fame Album – Listen

After the success of Polo G's Billboard No. 1 song, "Rapstar," in April, the Chicago-bred rapper has released his third album, Hall of Fame. On Friday (June 11), the 2020 XXL Freshman's latest effort arrived, comprised of 20 songs and a hard-hitting lineup of guest appearances such as Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave and more.
MusicPosted by
Majic 93.3

Migos Release Culture III Album – Listen

Migos have been teasing their third installment of the Culture album series for years, and the Atlanta trio finally comes through with the highly anticipated new album, Culture III. On Friday (June 11), Quavo, Takeoff and Offset released the follow-up to 2018's Culture II, a new 19-song effort that features...
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Young Thug Names His Top Five Rappers Alive

Every rapper has a list of top rhymers who have influenced them and Young Thug has shared his five favorite rappers alive. During a recent appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, which premiered on Sunday (May 16), Thugger ran off his list and includes his Young Stoner Life Records label. His artists were also in the studio while the podcast took place.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Maroon 5's Adam Levine Talks 'JORDI,' Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab & More

Maroon 5's new album, JORDI, has officially arrived, and the band celebrated the new music during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. JORDI, dedicated to their late manager Jordan Feldstein, is Maroon 5's seventh full-length album and follows 2017's Red Pill Blues. The new record includes their previously-released songs "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Nobody's Love," in addition to guest appearances from Stevie Nicks , blackbear, H.E.R., Jason Derulo, Anuel AA, Tainy and Bantu. JORDI also features a remix of "Memories" featuring YG and the late Nipsey Hussle, as well as another posthumous collab with Juice WRLD called "Can't Leave You Alone."
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

Drake Confirms New Album Will Drop Before the End of Summer

After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner. Following...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Lil Baby and Justin Bieber to headline 2021 Made in America Festival

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will headline this year’s Made in America Festival during Labor Day Weekend. Philadelphia’s biggest end of the summer music festival will include some of the biggest names in music today including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, Est Gee.
Houston, TXiosconews.com

Ari Lennox on posthumous song with cousin; new album

Ari Lennox discuses how she helped complete “Bed of Lies” after her cousin, rising singer Jaelyn "JaeRene" Chapman, was killed in a wrong-way crash in Houston. The soul songstress also talks working on the follow-up album to her critically acclaimed “Shea Butter Baby.” (June 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Pop Smoke & More To Be Featured on Polo G’s ‘Hall of Fame’ Album

Polo G is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated junior album, Hall of Fame, and he unveiled the tracklist. “I usually don’t even tap in for features but this time around I’m like fuck it I went & gat sum hard ass records w/ all my of my personal favorite artist & future hall of famers in my book,” he wrote alongside the tracklist on Instagram. “I’m missin a few but June 11th we gone turn up & take ova fasho. 10 featured songs 10 all me.”
Theater & DanceComplex

Laurieann Gibson on Working With DMX, TikTok’s Impact on Dance, and Her Story

Early in her new book, choreographer and creative director Laurieann Gibson recounts begging her parents not to throw away a cardboard box. Though she couldn’t tell at the time, the box was a metaphor for her career and subconsciously serves as inspiration for an iconic Grammy moment that she’d orchestrate for Lady Gaga. “My mom took that opportunity to ask me what exactly it was I was doing, going in and out of this box all the time,” she writes in the first chapter of Dance Your Dance: 8 Steps to Unleash Your Passion and Live Your Dream. “I told them, ‘I’m birthing myself into the world!’”