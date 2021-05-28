DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen
Nearly two months after his tragic death at the age of 50, DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, has arrived. What may be X's last ride contains 13 songs. The star-studded tracklist features names like Jay-Z, Nas—who has two features on the project—Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The Pop Smoke collaboration that was expected to be on the album did not make the final cut.club937.com