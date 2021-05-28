DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen

This Friday, Polo G will share his highly anticipated new project Hall Of Fame. It'll be a closely watched release in the world of hip-hop after his single "RAPSTAR" hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the biggest achievement yet in a string of crossover successes for the Chicago rapper. His talent for hitting the pop charts on his own terms is part of what makes Polo so compelling to watch, and it's a quality he shared with the late DMX. That makes the choice to freestyle over X's "Ruff Ryders Anthem" for the L.A. Leakers an inspired one — Polo sounds totally at home over Swizz Beatz's iconic instrumental even as he spits in his own fierce pocket. Watch above.