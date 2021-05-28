Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Honoring and remembering our fallen service members for Memorial Day

Kansas City Star
 28 days ago

The first warm days of spring in Michigan are always so exciting to celebrate. It is reminder that Memorial Day weekend is on the way as well as the kickoff for summer. For me and my family, those first few warm days are beautiful, but also a reminder that Memorial Day is a painful reminder of our loss. My family and I are what is known as a Gold Star family. Gold Star families are families who have tragically lost a U.S. service member while serving during a time of conflict. For Gold Star families, Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service member. It is a very painful day.

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Memorial Day Weekend#The Marine Corps#Marines#The Gold Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
FestivalThe Post and Courier

Norris Burkes: Honoring the fallen on Flag Day

Flag Day is this coming Monday, so I encourage you to proudly and properly display our American flag on your front porch, stoop, or driveway. As a retired USAF chaplain, my view of “proper display” may differ from yours. But I do hope you will avoid the boorish examples of some I’ve seen lately.
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

Short Stacks And Butterfields Place ‘Fallen Soldiers Table’ On Memorial Day

Knowing that Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, John Shwiner, adjutant and public relations officer of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390, recognized the “Fallen Soldiers Table” setting when seated for breakfast at Short Stacks on Memorial Day. Mike Foley, owner of Short Stacks in Wellington and Butterfields in Royal Palm Beach explained Maria Caraballo’s tradition of setting of the “Fallen Soldiers Table” at both locations every Memorial Day.
San Diego County, CAValley News

Soboba veterans remembered on Memorial Day

Following a 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Soboba Reservation, visitors made their way to the Veterans Memorial at the far end of the Soboba Cemetery to pay their respects during a Memorial Day Flag Raising ceremony on May 31. Dedicated “to the memory of the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians and non-tribal members who gave their all for us” the permanent shrine was decorated with a wreath and potted flowers in patriotic colors.
Festivaladvocatemag.com

In honor of Flag Day, remember this Woodrow alum from class of 1938

A Woodrow Wilson High School graduate of the class of 1938 took an American flag with him to a Japanese prison camp. In remembrance of Flag Day, which was June 14, here’s the story of Otto Erler, a Marine corporal who was awarded the Silver Star and the Purple Heart and fought in World War II.
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Explorer Post 710 marks Memorial Day by honoring 9/11 victims

Recalling the events of 9/11 to children who were unborn at the time of the terrorist attacks, memories resurfaced of her elders recalling to her the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. “We try to relate to the kids that history is a moving thing, and that it means something special...
Newton, MABoston Globe

Rolling parade honors Newton veterans on Memorial Day

To honor veterans and “keep tributes going,” the Nonantum Children’s Christmas Party Association hosted a rolling parade in which, despite the heavy rain, about 20 floats and dozens of residents paraded down the streets of Newton. Linda Pellegrini Anderson, treasurer of the association, said she was glad they were able...
Biloxi, MSBiloxi Sun Herald

‘Honor chair’ will remember fallen Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen

A non-profit group that provides tributes to fallen police officers dedicated an ‘honor chair’ Thursday in Biloxi. The chair was given to the police department to create a memorial for officer Robert McKeithen, killed May 5, 2019, outside of the Biloxi Quave Public Safety Center. Saving A Hero’s Place is...
Mental Healthyourvalley.net

Reagan: June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day and this is one soldier’s experience

Wreaths Across America Radio, WAAR, is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, WAAR plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. it has a live morning show from 6 to 10 a.m. Eastern time every weekday morning, as well as a variety of special programs that support the mission. To listen, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio or on the iHeart Radio app.
Boring, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Bates: Honor our veterans by supporting state capitolâ€™s Vietnam War Memorial

Steve Bates of Boring is an honorary life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and is a life member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America. He is chairman of the Committee on Memorials and Remembrance and President of the Vietnam War Memorial Fund.The 2021 legislative session started with the hope that the Legislature would honor our Vietnam Veterans by passing a bill to establish a Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon state capitol grounds. Senate Bill 319 was introduced by the Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness. The bill dedicates a portion of Capitol State Park...
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Ride to Remember honors local fallen Marine, 15 other heroes

The final challenge for any Marine Corps recruit is known as The Crucible. The mentally and physically demanding 54-hour event, which includes food and sleep deprivation while traveling 48 miles on foot, comes at the end of 11 weeks of boot camp. It’s followed by a graduation ceremony. In 2009,...
Militaryhistorynet.com

After 77 Years this D-Day Veteran Finally Awarded Purple Heart

“Black soldiers didn’t get the Purple Heart,” Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher told Our Time Press last year. “They got injured, damaged, hurt. But they never got wounded. Only the white men who were wounded (hurt) got Purple Hearts.”. Seventy-seven years ago, due to the color of his skin, Fletcher was denied...
Militarympacorn.com

Fallen Marine is in our hearts

It’s always horrible to lose a member of our military, but when we lose one of our own community, it’s even more painful. Most of us will never know the bravery, selflessness and sacrifice our brave military members and their loved ones make every day so we may live free.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Interfaith Memorial Service To Honor Those Lost To Covid-19

An interfaith memorial service for those lost to COVID-19 will be held Sunday, June 27, at 6 PM on the Falmouth Public Library lawn. The service is “in memory of those we’ve lost to COVID-19, in gratitude for those who cared, and in hope for better days ahead,” according to the organizers. The organization of the event was undertaken by the Reverend Nell Fields, Donna Buckley, and several other community leaders.