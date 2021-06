Inflation is quite a bit more than a fancy word that reminds us to check our tire pressure. In the world of money, inflation is just a term economists use for the rising cost of goods and services over time. Another way to think of it is the decrease in purchasing power of your money over time. Either way, it’s something we all live with, to a certain extent, every day of our lives. It’s the natural result of economic growth and relatively loose monetary policy. And it’s generally more desirable than the alternative—deflation. But that’s for another time…