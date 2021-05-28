Cancel
DeVonta Smith's Alabama Teammates Weren't Even Sure the 'Loner' Could Speak Until They Beat Georgia, Says Nagee Harris

DeVonta Smith had a great college football career at Alabama, and now he’s headed to the NFL. His outstanding play at wide receiver helped make him one of the best receiving threats and will no doubt translate to the pros. But did you know he was so quiet that he’d barely speak, according to teammates? Let’s look at Smith’s time at Alabama, his burgeoning pro career, and how he was so quiet that he shocked teammates when he finally spoke.

