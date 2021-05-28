Texans' Brandin Cooks impressed by rookie Nico Collins' explosiveness, 'natural hands'
(SportsRadio 610) -- Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins is the newest addition to the position group, but he doesn't strike his peers as a first-year player. Standing at about 6'4", 215 pounds, Collins is one of the more imposing figures in the wide receiver room. His size adds an element the Texans did not have at receiver last year, someone with a big catch radius who can go grab 50-50 balls.www.audacy.com