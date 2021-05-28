Cancel
Technology

New Google Photos storage management tool is already rolling out

By Jules Wang
Android Police
Android Police
 20 days ago
This story was originally published . We're about a week away from Google Photos turning off its most popular and unique selling point. Almost every user will soon lose out on unlimited backups and will either need to use up their existing cloud storage space or pay up for extra. As we approach this big change, there are a few smaller changes to look out for.

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

InternetEntrepreneur

Google Photos removed unlimited storage for free and this is how the change affects you

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. As announced months ago, as of June 1, 2021, the new Google Photos policy came into effect, which puts an end to unlimited free storage . Many users are confused about the issue, so here we explain how the change affects you, what is going to happen and what you can do.
Cell Phonesnewsatw.com

6 reasons to buy a Pixel: Google Photos unlimited storage and more

Google Pixel phones are some of the best handsets money can buy. When you factor in airtight integration with popular tools like Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive, Pixels are phenomenally enticing. Great phones aren’t just about having an excellent camera and luxurious hardware. Software and the services a phone ties into is important too. Let’s get into a few of these.
InternetAndroid Authority

You told us: Here's how loyal you are to Google Photos after the storage change

Are you sticking to Google Photos or switching to a new service? Here's how you voted in our poll. We’re now past Google Photos‘ all-important storage policy change. If you’re a Google Photos user, your high-quality and express-quality photos now count towards your free 15GB storage. If you go beyond that, you’ll have to buy more storage in the form of a Google One plan. A poll previously conducted on Android Authority suggested that most of our readers don’t want to pay extra for Google Photos storage.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome is rolling out its grid layout and tab groups in a new update which is widely available now for Android users / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Its been a while since Google launched support for tab groups on a desktop version which really helped to bring orders to chaos for those who were used to keep countless tabs open at the same time. Google announced back in September 2019 that is trying to add a convenient way in its Chrome browser to organize multiple opened pages. After being tested in that year, this feature is finally coming to on mobile platforms as well. This update will also bring a grid switcher to Chrome in the Chrome v88 update which was launched a few days ago in which tab groups have already started to roll out globally. This feature can be enabled via a server-side shift and you can turn it on or off according to your choice via a flag.
Cell Phonestechgenix.com

Driven to succeed: Google’s Android Automotive OS finally rolling out

Sukesh is a Technology Consultant by profession and an IT enterprise and tech enthusiast by passion. He holds a Masters degree in Software Engineering and has filled in various roles such as Developer, Analyst, and Consultant in his professional career. He holds an expertise in mobile and wearable technologies and is a Certified Scrum Master.
Internetpublicistjournalist.com

The Utility of New Google Photos Might Not be as High as Presumed Earlier

Google Photos may cost you cash going ahead. Yet, Google is buckling down on making it a tempting help in any case, with Google One altering advantages and programmed manifestations that you can’t discover on different stages. Presently the organization has presented another stand-apart component: a Locked Folder. As more insights regarding it are arising, we’ve additionally found out about a potential dealbreaker for a few — the Locked Folder is absolutely neighborhood on your telephone, with no cloud reinforcements accessible.
InternetFast Company

5 great Google Photos alternatives now that unlimited storage is gone

Well, friends, it’s finally happened. Google’s free, unlimited photo-storage train has pulled into the station and won’t be making any more stops. We had a good run. Whether you’re adamantly opposed to paying for photo storage or you’re simply looking to try something new, here are other photo-storage apps to check out—including both free options and reasonably-priced for-pay ones.
Internetppc.land

Google rolls out ad customizers globally in Google Ads

Google last month announced the rollout of ad customizers in Google ads globally. Ad customizers are available for text ads and responsive search ads. Ad customizers feature enables advertisers to define custom attributes, such as product name and price, in real-time and tailor ads at scale. According to Google, advertisers...
Internetseattleindian.com

Google Meet rolls out video backgrounds on web

San Francisco, June 8 (IANS) After default and custom wallpapers, Google Meet is now rolling out support for video backgrounds that are first coming to the web this month and then to mobile "in the coming months". This capability was first announced with the revamped Google Meet web UI that's...
Softwaretheregister.com

How to use Google's new dependency mapping tool to find security flaws buried in your projects

Google has built an online tool that maps out all the dependencies in millions of open-source software libraries and flags up any unpatched vulnerabilities. This is useful for finding out what exactly is inside the libraries used by your programming projects, and crucially, whether they contain hidden security bugs that haven't been fixed. Thus, you can choose another set of packages, or help get the holes patched, to avoid leaving your application exploitable.
Internetinfotechlead.com

Facebook rolls out tools assisting developers in messaging business push

Facebook revealed — at its virtual developers conference F8 Refresh — it will create new ways for businesses to interact with customers on Instagram and WhatsApp. The world’s largest social network said it would be rolling out tools assisting developers in order to build ways for businesses to message customers on Facebook-owned Instagram. Facebook said 90 percent of Instagram users follow at least one business.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Evernote receives new task management tools

Evernote has this week released a new update bringing with it new task management tools, aptly named Tasks. With Tasks, your notes and to-dos no longer have to be managed in two separate places your to-dos can live inside your notes, complete with priority flags, due dates, and reminders to help you get your schedule out of your head. Check out the video below for a quick overview of the new features you can enjoy in Evernote.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

New Google tool Reveals Dependencies for Open Source Projects

(Other stories by Anonymous) Google has been working on a new, experimental tool to help developers discover the dependencies of the open source packages/libraries they use and known security vulnerabilities they are currently sporting. Open Source Insights is a Google Cloud Platform-hosted tool that’s accessible via a website into which users can enter the name of specific open source packages and get an overview of how they are put together.
Retailwersm.com

Google Announces New Tools And Features For Brands And Retailers

Google is testing a new buying experience on Search and the Shopping tab; planning to bring it to YouTube and Images later this year. With over a billion shopping sessions a day happening across Google its platforms, the tech giant is expanding its digital-first retailing opportunities. After announcing its partnership with Shopify at I/O 2021, Google is now working on more ways to bridge the connection between retailers and consumers – and build a fully integrated ecosystem across its various platforms.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Vivaldi 4.0 Rolls Out Inbuilt Translate Feature After Firefox Added Native Translation Tool | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The Chromium-based Vivaldi browser has released its new version 4.0 that brings a slew of updates such as inbuilt Vivaldi Mail, Calendar and RSS Feed Reader – all in beta form. The browser is also adding a built-in, “privacy-friendly” translation feature, powered by Lingvanex and hosted by Vivaldi, keeping translation results out of the reach of companies like Google or Microsoft. The new development comes days after the Firefox browser added a native Translation tool (via GizChina) to offer the same functionality. It essentially means that users won’t be compelled to use Google Translate (site or extension), though the accuracy of the results could still be questionable. Vivaldi 4.0 is available on Windows, Mac and Linux computers, mobiles and tablets running Android 5 or higher. Earlier in April 2021, Vivaldi also rejected Google’s FLoC that builds profiles and tracks users in the absence of third-party cookies. The company claimed that FLoC carries privacy risks, and the component has been blacklisted from Vivaldi v3.8 onwards.