New Acer Swift X laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs
Acer has launched a range of new laptops this week in the form of the The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) will be available in North America in June starting at $900 and will be available throughout Europe during the summer months of 2021 priced at €900 and China in Q3 2021. The Swift X, the newest member of its popular Swift line of Acer notebooks and offers users an “ultrathin-and-light laptop” powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor with “Zen 3” architecture supported by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs.www.geeky-gadgets.com