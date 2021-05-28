Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Acer Swift X laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Acer has launched a range of new laptops this week in the form of the The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) will be available in North America in June starting at $900 and will be available throughout Europe during the summer months of 2021 priced at €900 and China in Q3 2021. The Swift X, the newest member of its popular Swift line of Acer notebooks and offers users an “ultrathin-and-light laptop” powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor with “Zen 3” architecture supported by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Laptop#Nvidia Gpu#New Laptops#Notebooks#Products Business#Acer Inc#Nvidia Geforce#Ampere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Country
China
Related
Electronicsohionewstime.com

Google Pixel Buds A series, Realme X7 Max, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, etc.

Every week, many new gadgets and software are released around the world. Last week was one of them, with several launches such as the Google Pixel Buds A series and Realme X7 Max 5G, and this week with several important PC launches in the form of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series Ti GPUs. I did. New Alienware X-series laptops during the Computex 2021 event. Take a look at everything that has been announced in the tech field over the past week.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

NVIDIA Rolls Out New Geforce Drivers, GeForce NOW Plans To Add 38 Games This Month, 13 New Titles Today

GeForce NOW taps into the thriving PC gaming ecosystem by streaming games from NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud, this week adding 15 new titles to its library. When you fire up your favorite game, you’re playing it instantly. That’s what it means to be Game Ready on GeForce NOW. The experience has been optimized for cloud gaming and includes Game Ready Driver performance improvements. NVIDIA manages the game updates and patches. And when a game supports RTX, you can play it on GeForce NOW with beautifully ray-traced graphics and DLSS 2.0.
Computersigeekphone.com

Chuwi New CoreBook X, The 14-inch 2K Laptop is Officially on Sale

Chuwi productivity laptop upgrade CoreBook X is officially launched worldwide on June 3, 2021, featuring a 14-inch 3:2 productivity 2K screen and Intel i5-8259U processor for the business office market. The initial price is $539, while the official website price is as low as $469. The 14-inch 2K Productivity Screen...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti announced

Nvidia has launched two new GPUs, including its new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. With the addition of popular games such as DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, the number of RTX supported games and applications has now exceeded 130. With the addition of Nvidia Reflex technology to Escape from Tarkov, CrossFire HD and more, 12 of the top 15 competitive shooters are now powered by RTX technologies.
Electronicsnewslanes.com

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti bundles available in new pre-build deals

Sold out within minutes, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is another sought after product that gamers are trying desperately to secure. But with such small supply and such high demand right now, the new Graphics Card is selling for much higher than its recommended retail price. Instead, for those who...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Receives 38 New Games in June; complete list

NVIDIA has announced that GeForce NOW, its cloud video game service, will be reinforced with a total of 38 new titles throughout this month of June. The company, which recently introduced its new ranges of GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards, remains firm in its bid for gaming by streaming. Let’s know what awaits us for this June 2021.
ComputersHot Hardware

Lenovo Roadmap Reveals Incoming GeForce RTX 3080 Super, RTX 3070 Super Mobile GPUs

Hot on the heels of NVIDIA lifting the embargo on its newly minted GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card comes a fresh leak pointing to some new mobile GPUs that are presumably in the pipeline. At a glance, it seems as though Lenovo has spilled the beans on at least two 'Super' SKUs in the works, both bound for its ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 laptop.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti First Major Driver Update Adds More Game Ready Titles

Most of you PC enthusiasts probably already know this, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is now available for purchase from select retailers! Now, assuming you were able to nab one in the frenzy of online shoppers rushing to get one, there’s some really good news for you as Nvidia has also pushed out an all new launch day update for it’s driver, giving you a significant boost to some of your favorite games.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Is Lenovo preparing laptops with GeForce RTX30 Super GPUs?

The launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 GPUs for laptops left some feeling a little disappointed. Enthusiasts were less than enthused, as the specs of the mobile GPUs were quite cut down compared to their desktop counterparts. Now there are signs that Nvidia is cooking up some mobile GPU updates, and they are going to be 'Super'.
ElectronicsCNET

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti stock checker: See inventory at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and more

I'm beginning to think the "N" in "Nvidia" stands for "not available" or "nowhere to be found." The latest additions to Nvidia's RTX 3000 series lineup, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, are likely to be as difficult to find in stock as the previous cards in the series, with Nvidia stating recently that it expects supply constraints to continue into the second half of the year as crypto miners continue to gobble up the cards.
TechnologyPC Perspective

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition Review

RTX 3090 – 12GB = RTX 3080 Ti?. The very short wait after the announcement is over: all over the world RTX 3080 Ti reviews are popping up on YouTube and traditional online outlets, and we also received a card for review. NVIDIA sent over the Founders Edition, which is externally nearly identical to the RTX 3080 FE card that we looked at back in September.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super laptop GPUs might have just leaked

An allegedly leaked roadmap from Lenovo might have just revealed that Nvidia is getting ready to release new RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super laptop GPUs in the near future. The roadmap, which was posted to reddit by user Dr_B_M_Rigney, purports to show the specs for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G4, listing the Nvidia RTX 3070 Super 8GB GDDR6 and RTX 3080 Super 16GB GDDR6 as configuration options for the laptop's GPU, along with the RTX 3060 8GB GDDR6 and GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6.