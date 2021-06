Jupiter's Legacy is a one-and-done at Netflix. The first (and only) season of the bloody adaptation of Mark Millar's comic series, received mixed reviews from critics, and evidently didn't go over particularly well with viewers, either, because the show will not be returning for a sophomore run. Deadline reports that Netflix and Millar went in a different creative direction, and the cast, led by Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels, has now been let out of their commitments.