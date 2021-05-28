Cancel
Can the Dolphins overachieve once again? 5 teams that could keep Cleveland Browns from the Super Bowl

By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Miami Dolphins looked like were going to be the worst team in football in 2019, only to surprise many by winning five games. In 2020, they overachieved for a second time with 10 wins, missing the playoffs by one game. It’s clear that Brian Flores has done a magnificent job in his first two seasons in Miami.

