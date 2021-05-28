Can the Dolphins overachieve once again? 5 teams that could keep Cleveland Browns from the Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- My fellow Cleveland Browns fans, as we finally begin to recover from our post-draft coma and feel whatever passes for "normal" around here, we here in The Draft Annex of The Evil Lair want to extend a sincere thank you. To all of you. For following along during this past year's Daily Mock Draft Experiment, better known as #BrownsDailyMockDraftExperiment5. For nearly 100 consecutive days, we looked at various draft prospects, broke down innumerable possibilities of what Andrew Berry and the Front Office might do with their bevy of picks, and argued endlessly about ... well, everything. It was fun, in a way that only true Cleveland Browns fans and Draft Maniacs can understand. In the end, our suspicions of Cornerback at 26 and trade up from 59 turned out to be correct, but even more important than patting ourselves on the back is the fact that our collective favorite professional football franchise got better. MUCH better. That's the whole point, right?