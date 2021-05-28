Offices Had Employees Who Never Got To Work From Home — The Ones Who Kept The Buildings Cleaned And Maintained

A new 150-bed hotel could be developed at Waverley in Rotherham if newly submitted plans get the go-ahead.Stapleford Ventures Ltd, supported by Barton Willmore and SR Davis Architects, has submitted a full planning application to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for development on land at Highfield Spring and Poplar Way.The site is located on the Highfield Commercial site, which forms part of the wider Waverley redevelopment area.Planning permission is sought for the construction of a six-storey building comprising 150 bedrooms and a ground floor restaurant and bar. The plans also include 147 parking spaces.The hotel is expected to create more than 34 full-time equivalent jobs, as well as roles during construction.The operator would be Courtyard by Marriott, which runs a number of four-star business orientated hotels.The scheme has been developed closely with the hotel chain and the site has been selected to complement the AMP, Sheffield Business Park and surrounding residential uses and business operators.