MDOT MVA, Partner Agencies Share Important Safety And Travel Tips Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Travelers are expected to hit Maryland’s roads and bridges in high numbers this Memorial Day weekend with the state’s continued recovery from pandemic and the lifting of the statewide mask mandate. Today, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), together with its safety partners across MDOT and Maryland law enforcement agencies, joined near the Bay Bridge to urge all travelers to put safety first during the Memorial Day weekend and all summer long.