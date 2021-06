Both Blue Jays pitchers Robbie Ray and Ross Stripling have passed the league’s new umpire inspections with flying colours. For each of his previous 170 career starts in the big leagues, Robbie Ray was able to walk straight from the mound to the dugout between innings, wrap his left arm in a towel to keep it warm, check his notes on the opposing batters, and do whatever he needed to do to get ready for the next inning. But not on Wednesday, as Ray got his first look at the new reality-facing pitchers across baseball.