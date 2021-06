CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rocky River and Bay Village are among the top locations in the U.S. for beach towns located along lakes, according to a recent study. Lake Erie proves to be a valuable asset as the study from the website WalletHub puts six Ohio cities in the top 46, with Rocky River 13th overall and Bay Village at No. 20. Vermilion finished 24th, Oregon, Ohio, 28th, Lorain 38th, and Ashtabula 41st.