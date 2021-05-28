5 Personal Loan Trends That Will Make India Ready For the Future
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Over the past decade, the banking and finance sector has transformed radically with the industry incorporating cutting-edge technologies into its day-to-day operations. Increased internet proliferation and smartphone usage have paved the way for a paradigm shift in the way people and financial institutions interact with each other. Technology has simplified the banking process to a large extent and this ease of banking and availing financial services has also reflected on the borrowing behavior of Indian customers. One of the most significant changes witnessed has been in the personal loan market.www.entrepreneur.com