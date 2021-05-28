Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game
Good things come to those who wait? Callum Ilott is certainly hoping that proves to be the case after his step back from front-line single-seater racing in 2021. Last year, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege was one of the stars of the FIA Formula 2 series, and eventually finished runner-up to Maranello stablemate Mick Schumacher. He had harboured serious hopes of being promoted to a slot at Haas or Alfa Romeo, Ferrari’s partner teams. But even as the end of F2 campaign drew to a close, he knew he would be standing by as Schumacher’s graduation to F1 was confirmed, along with those of third-placed Yuki Tsunoda and fifth-placed Nikita Mazepin.www.autosport.com