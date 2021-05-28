Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Hamilton called them a "pointless exercise" while Verstappen says he "can't be arsed" with them. Why is that?. It's conventional wisdom—and by "conventional wisdom" I mean the kinda thing your team boss would have absolutely told you you had to do 10 years ago—that if you're going to drive a race track, you should go for a quick walk 'round the day before. In Formula One, it gives an opportunity to get up close and personal with the track surface and prevent the kind of amateur shambles the rest of us might fall into when we get shook up by an extra-steep curb or an unexpected undulation.