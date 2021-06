Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Russia should be held responsible for recent cyberattacks on U.S.-based companies. “Our critical infrastructure is very exposed, and we need to harden it, but more than anything else, we need to go on offense. You can only play defense so long,” Graham said on “Full Court Press With Greta Van Susteren.” “It’s time for the Russians to pay a price here because none of this would happen without their looking the other way or actively encouraging it.”