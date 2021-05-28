Senate Republicans make infrastructure counteroffer to Biden of $928 billion
Senate Republicans announced Thursday their revised counteroffer of a $928 billion infrastructure spending plan. President Biden had reduced his initial infrastructure proposal by $600 billion — down from $1.7 trillion — in his latest compromise to Republicans. The president said he wanted at least $1 trillion in an infrastructure plan over an eight-year period. Biden said Thursday that he plans to meet next week about the counteroffer with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., who’s leading the Senate GOP’s negotiating team.www.ktts.com