In the past year, there’s been countless stories and documentaries made from inside retirement homes. These usually aim to inform the public on how COVID-19 impacts elder people’s mental wellbeing as much as their physical health, touching upon themes of isolation and loneliness. The context of a global pandemic has indeed pushed many people – young and old – to reflect about ageing and the inevitable process of life. For many, it’s been a time to ponder upon how society treats its elder population, and how – or if – there is a best way to approach death.