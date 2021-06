The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have played one of the more contentious first-round series in recent memory over the past two weeks. When Trae Young hit his game-winning shot in Game 1, he shushed the crowd. Clint Capela said that the Hawks plan to send the Knicks "on vacation" after Game 5 when asked about New York's physical style of play. There have been technical and flagrant fouls. These teams do not like each other.