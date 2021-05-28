Pandemic 'never dared to stop our brilliance,' Lancaster Catholic grads say
Perhaps the first time Lancaster Catholic High School seniors saw some of their classmates without masks all year was Thursday — graduation day. The 148-member Class of 2021 gathered together Thursday morning outside, mostly unmasked at Crusader Stadium to celebrate the end of four years, almost half of which consisted of masks, social distancing and an unprecedented level of unpredictability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.lancasteronline.com