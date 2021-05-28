Graduate Spotlight: Michaela Jones

Title: Assistant Professor of Education (Educational Leadership) Directory entry: https://ed.psu.edu/directory/dr-maria-m-lewis. Lewis conducts research that draws from her background in law and education, particularly as it relates to equity and diversity. More specifically, her research employs multi-methodological research methods to explore the ways in which laws and policies hinder or support the achievement of equity in an educational context. Her dissertation examined the implementation of a provision of federal special education law that concerns student discipline. Prior to joining the faculty at Penn State, Lewis served as a school administration consultant at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, where she was responsible for special education procedural compliance and complaint investigations. She has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Chicago and a juris doctor and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin.