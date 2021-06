United Airlines has announced it will revise appearance standards for customer-facing employees to be more “inclusive”, offering them “freedom of gender expression”.Customer service representatives and flight attendants will get the new “relaxed standards” look from 21 September, while pilots and ramp service employees will have their standards updated later down the line.The new guidelines aim to “reflect a more modernized look, with inclusive standards that better permit freedom of gender expression so that employees can feel their best at work.”Traditionally, airlines have enforced strict ‘grooming standards’, which often mean customer-facing staff cannot have tattoos or piercings on show. United is...