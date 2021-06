The Lions' new quarterback is Jared Goff formerly of the Los Angeles Rams. They got him in the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams from the Lions. The Detroit Lions are a totally revamped team. They have a new head coach and coaching staff, new players, new G.M. and a whole new fresh situation. Gone is former head coach Matt Patricia who stunk as the Lions head coach and former G.M. Bob Quinn who also stunk up the joint. Both guys were awful and both failed.