Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) - Get Report announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-9205. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company's website at investor.forestar.com.