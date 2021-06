If you looked at the subhead in today’s game thread, you would have seen a Family Guy reference, where Peter Griffin breaks the fourth wall and says, “Here’s the clicker. No one would blame you” when a probably-unpopular character gets the A-plot in an episode. With the hapless Yankees offense going up against the Blue Jays’ ace and the Yankees slumping pitching staff facing the behemoth Toronto offense, many feared that this game would be a disaster for the Yankees.