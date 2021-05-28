Portage County crime reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • Two Cleveland men, ages 21 and 22, were charged with theft and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies, after they allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase two watches totaling nearly $14,500 in value from separate South Chillicothe Road jewelry stores on May 19 and a loaded semi-automatic pistol was allegedly found in their vehicle. The men were arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on May 21 and ordered held on 10 percent of $10,000 bonds with the condition that they have no contact with the jewelry stores. The younger man posted his bond.