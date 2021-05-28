Fun Friday

Cancel
By Amber Castillo
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 20 days ago
Memorial Day weekend finally has arrived and there is plenty to do this weekend in the Coastal Bend.

A staple of the Texas film scene is making his way to the Coastal Bend on Friday. You may know him from Amazon Prime or Netflix. Jay Lafarr will be at Sal's Bronx Pizza for the comics live set from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Aurora Arts Theatre presents, Shirley Valentine. It's the story about a wife and mother who embarks on a mission to keep her life in perspective and regain her sense of identity. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20. Click here to get them before they sell out!

Rockport is hosting its 24th Annual Wine Festival. You won't want to miss the wine tasting, food and several live bands on the festival grounds. General admission tickets are $25 and include entry, a wine glass, 3 drink tickets and access to great wines, beer and music. The festival begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and continues until 11 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Good market is back at Nueces Brewing Company. On Saturday they invite you to come out and support local vendors and embrace Corpus Christi culture. The market will include more than 40 vendors. It kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday and continues until 7 p.m.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News

