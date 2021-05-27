Class of 2021 graduates from Broadus

The PRCDHS Class of 2021, donned in green and gold gowns, entered the gym last Saturday for their last time as students. The soon to be graduates walked down an aisle surrounded by friends, family, and faculty, as they were serenaded with "Pomp and Circumstance," that standby graduation tune, played by the high school band. As the class sat in front of the stage as the guests of honor for their graduation, the crowd watched the ceremony which would officially transform the class of students into a group of alumni.