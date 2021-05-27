Library to hold summer art and reading programs

This summer, the library will be providing several unique programs. First up: “LiterARTSY”! Each week, kids of all ages will have the opportunity to read (and listen to) a variety of different books and engage in fun art projects. Our goal is to have as many different art forms represented; that is where the many wonderful artists in our community come in! If you have a desire to share your skills by teaching a project (or two), we would love to hear from you! The program will take place from June 11th to August 6th, every Thursday and Friday from 2 – 4:30 PM. We plan to divide participants into the following groups: