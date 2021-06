Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by the Marais des Cygnes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Although military engineer and rebel are in her ancestral roots, they do not describe Ola May Earnest, a dainty, gracious and learned women whose many accomplishments in over 45 years as a historic preservationist and genealogist are too numerous to count. What distinguishes her from others in her field is her deep understanding of the intrinsic intertwining of history, genealogy and the arts which, when coupled with her passion to promote each, produce unmatched results.