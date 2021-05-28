Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut shooting: 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt in suspected murder-suicide, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDriH_0aEPcuyq00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people are dead and one person is being treated for serious injuries following an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, police said.

According to WTNH and WTIC, the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday at a Lownds Drive home. Windsor Locks police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds and a fifth who was unharmed, the news outlets reported.

Crews pronounced three adults, including the suspected shooter, dead at the scene, authorities said. The fourth victim is undergoing surgery for serious injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the news outlets.

Police continue to investigate the incident but believe it was a murder-suicide, authorities said.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police#Conn#Fox61news#Wtnh#Wtic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 Honolulu officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

HONOLULU — A Honolulu police officer has been charged with murder and two other officers are facing attempted murder charges in the fatal April 5 shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Prosecutors, who announced the charges Tuesday, called the shooting of Iremamber Sykap following a high-speed chase “unjustifiable,” KHON reported. Forty-two-year-old...
Georgia StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer, suspect dead after traffic stop in Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer and a suspect died early Thursday during a traffic stop in Cherokee County, Georgia, according to WSB-TV. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post early Thursday that authorities were “investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department.” A Holly Springs officer and a suspect died in the incident, the agency said.
North Bend, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hiker missing for days on ridge near North Bend found

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 30-year-old hiker who was missing since Saturday on Tannerite Ridge, east of North Bend, was rescued Wednesday, according to a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Rescuers used pings to locate the man and deployed Guardian to pull the man from the ridge. Authorities said he...